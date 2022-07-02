NDF annual games kick off in Swakopmund

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND – The coastal heartbeat of Namibia, Swakopmund, is abuzz with excitement as individuals descend on the town from all over Namibia to witness the 7th edition of the NDF annual tournament being hosted by the Namibian Navy Organization, courtesy of the Defence Force Foundation.

The much anticipated NDF annual games that are slated to run from 1 July to 7 July 2022 kicked off with matches at the Vineta Sports Field on Friday with teams competing for the honours in disciplines such as soccer, netball, volleyball, pool table, chess, triathlon, boxing and athletic.

The competition, meant to be a team-building exercise as well as induce a spirit of friendship and competition, is keen as trophies and other prizes are up for grabs, and all the teams are ready for the fight!