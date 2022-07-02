Man fatally stabbed at Swakopmund

By Staff Reporter

SWAKOPMUND – A 25-year-old male was fatally stabbed at Mandume Ndemufayo street next to Etunu bar, in Mondesa, Swakopmund at around midnight on Saturday.

According to the police report provided by Inspector, Ileni Shapumba the man was identified as Lee Junior Willy.

Shapumba said a fight erupted between Willy and the suspect after they were involved in an argument. During the fight, the suspect allegedly stabbed Willy with a knife on the left side and fled from the scene.

Shapumba, Willy staggered for about 100m before he collapsed.

Police officers who attended the scene found Willy lying in a pool of blood and he was rushed by ambulance to Swakopmund State Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. His next of kin has been notified of his death.

Meanwhile, police apprehended the suspect at around 10h00 on Saturday. Shapumba said the suspect will be charged with murder and is currently in police custody.

Police investigations are continuing.