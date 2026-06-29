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IOC approves cricket qualification system for LA28
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IOC approves cricket qualification system for LA28

June 29, 2026

GENEVA, June 29– The cricket qualification system for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games was approved and published by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday.

Following recent approvals for boxing and water polo in May, cricket, athletics and football were the only remaining sports whose qualification systems had yet to be confirmed among the 49 sports and disciplines for LA28. The qualification systems for athletics and football are expected to be published in the coming days, the IOC said.

The cricket competition at LA28 will feature men’s and women’s T20 tournaments, each contested by six teams of up to 15 athletes. A total of 28 matches will be played.

Cricket returns to the Olympics after a 128-year absence, following its only previous appearance at the 1900 Paris Games.

The IOC Executive Board (EB) also approved updates to the surfing qualification system, maintaining the overall quota while refining the distribution of places across events organized by the International Surfing Association (ISA) and the World Surf League (WSL) professional tour. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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