Namibia Make Four Changes to Face New Zealand in Rugby World Cup Pool A Clash

PARIS, Sept. 14 — Namibia has implemented four changes to their lineup ahead of a challenging Rugby World Cup Pool A encounter with New Zealand in Toulouse this Friday. This showdown follows New Zealand’s determination to rebound from their initial loss to host nation France.

The revamped starting roster includes Fullback Cliven Loubser, prop Jason Benade, flanker Prince Gaoseb, and centre Le Roux Malan.

Although Namibia faced a 52-8 defeat in their opening group match against Italy last week, it’s important to note that the score substantially widened in the closing stages. For a considerable part of the match, they were competitive.

However, their upcoming fixture against New Zealand is expected to be a much sterner test. Allister Coetzee, who previously coached South Africa to four consecutive losses against New Zealand in 2016 and 2017, has opted for a few strategic alterations. Benade steps into the front row, taking over from Desiderius Sethie, while Gaoseb assumes the flanker position, replacing Johan Retief. Retief, in turn, transitions to the lock, filling the spot vacated by Adriaan Ludick. Malan is set to don the number 12 jersey, supplanting Danco Burger.

Loubser is entrusted with the number 15 role, causing Divan Rossouw to shift to the wing, replacing JC Greyling.

Notably, former Australia international Richard Hardwick retains his position at number eight after an impressive showing against Italy. He led the statistics for Namibia in defenders beaten (8) and was second in carries (16).

This matchup sees eight members from the previous Namibian World Cup team that faced New Zealand in 2019 still on the roster. Back then, the All Blacks secured a commanding 71-9 victory. Expectations are for a similar or even more dominant performance this time around.

Namibia continues its quest for a maiden World Cup victory, having notched up 23 consecutive losses since their tournament debut in 1999. While an upset victory on Friday would be an extraordinary rugby story, the team is focused on delivering a strong performance and representing their nation with pride, irrespective of the outcome.