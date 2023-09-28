Namibia’s Rugby World Cup campaign ends with defeat to Uruguay

Staff Reporter

LYON, FRANCE, Sept. 28 — Namibia’s Rugby World Cup campaign came to an end on Wednesday with a 36-26 defeat to Uruguay in Lyon.

The Welwitschias led 20-12 at half-time after scoring tries through wingers Gerswin Mouton and JC Greyling in the opening 11 minutes. However, they could not sustain the challenge in the second half, as Uruguay scored four tries to secure a bonus-point victory.

Uruguay fullback Baltazar Amaya scored two tries in the second half, while hooker German Kessler, scrumhalf Santiago Arata and winger Bautista Basso also crossed the line. Felipe Berchesi kicked four penalties and two conversions to complete the scoring for Los Teros.

Namibia were reduced to 14 men in the second half after prop Johan Coetzee was yellow-carded. They also received yellow cards for captain Tjiuee Uanivi and replacement front row Desiderius Sethie, who was later sent off for a dangerous tackle.

Despite the defeat, Namibia can take some heart from their performance. They showed great spirit and determination to lead at half-time, and they pushed Uruguay all the way until the end.

However, their ill-discipline ultimately cost them dear. They conceded four yellow cards and a red card, and they were unable to match Uruguay’s intensity in the second half.

Namibia coach Dave Rennie said he was proud of his team’s performance, despite the defeat.

“We played really well in the first half, but we just couldn’t sustain it in the second half,” he said. “Uruguay were a good team, and they took their chances.

“We conceded a few too many penalties, and we had a few players yellow-carded, which didn’t help. But I’m proud of the boys for the way they played. They gave everything they had.”

Namibia captain Tjiuee Uanivi said he was disappointed with the result, but he was proud of his team’s effort.

“We played really well in the first half, but we just made too many mistakes in the second half,” he said. “Uruguay were a good team, and they capitalized on our mistakes.

“I’m disappointed with the result, but I’m proud of the boys for the way they played. They gave everything they had.”

Namibia’s Rugby World Cup campaign may be over, but they can take some heart from their performance against Uruguay. They showed that they are capable of competing at the highest level, and they will be looking to build on this for future tournaments.