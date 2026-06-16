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Trump says Strait of Hormuz will be fully open by Friday
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Trump says Strait of Hormuz will be fully open by Friday

June 16, 2026

EVIAN, France, June 16– U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States is going to have the Strait of Hormuz fully opened by Friday. “The ships are starting to move nicely.

Oil is starting to go, and the prices are coming down rapidly,” Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in France, stressing the most important part is that “Iran will not have a nuclear weapon.”

“We have our deal done with Iran. It should be successful. It goes to a second stage, which I think will be easier,” Trump said. He dismissed the claim of a 300-billion-U.S. dollar fund to rebuild Iran as a “rumor.”

The United States is “not investing any money in Iran,” he said. Trump also said he is not happy with the way Israel has handled itself with Lebanon and with Hezbollah, adding that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must now be “more responsible with respect to Lebanon.”

Iran and the United States finalized a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Sunday and digitally signed it on Monday. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a halt to military operations across multiple fronts are announced by both sides, with key details remaining disputed.

Trump hailed the agreement for restoring stability for global markets, while Iran called the deal a triumph over Washington and Israel. The G7 summit kicked off on Monday in Evian, a town on the shores of Lake Geneva in eastern France.

The three-day summit was set to focus on a range of issues, including the Ukraine crisis, Middle East tensions, and the development of artificial intelligence. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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