MTC Launched MTC Namibia Netball Premier League.

Windhoek, April 29 —MTC today launched the MTC Namibia Netball Premier League in Olympia, Windhoek.

Explaining the league modalities, Secretary General of Netball Namibia Emelda said “ MTC Namibia Netball Premier League will be the only Namibia top flight and elite league and the league is not affiliated member of Netball Namibia but it is just a league structure.”

The newly launched MTC Namibia Netball Premier League will kick off tomorrow Friday 30 April 2021 at Olympia netball field with the following team to be all in action:

Dollars stars Netball club

Eleven Arrows Netball club

Golden girls Netball club

Grootfontein Netball club

Mighty gunners Netball club

Namibia correctional services

Namibia Navy netball club

Tigers netball club

Rundu chiefs netball club

Rebels netball club

United 12 netball club

Young stars netball club

The league will be played from 30 April 2021 to 25 September 2021.

According to Emelda Four bottom teams from the elite MTC Namibia Premier league will be relegated to their respective regional league at the end of the season and the top four from the regional leagues will be promoted to the elite MTC Namibia Netball Premier League.

Speaking on behalf of the sponsors , MTC Chief Human capital and corporate affairs Mr. Tim Ekandjo said Netball Namibia allowed MTC to invest in a very important sport code, the sport code that has rich history.

Ekandjo encouraged Dollars stars a team from the village outside Rundu in Kavango east region which will now play in the Elite league.”I want to encourage Dollar stars to continue playing like the village team, its that village style that brought you to the MTC Namibia Netball Premier League, please do not change it ,play like a village team and win this league like a village team “.

Ekandjo also call on other corporate companies such as Spar, Pep stores, Checkers, shoprite and many more to start supporting the Netball team.

“These companies are making millions of Namibia dollars in our country its high time they come in and support these girls, the money we are giving them is not enough to sustain themselves in the league, concluded Ekandjo “.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info