Namibian president urges investment in children, universal WASH access in Africa

WINDHOEK, June 16– Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Tuesday called for greater investment in children and stronger efforts to ensure universal access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) across Africa as the continent marked the International Day of the African Child and the 50th anniversary of the Soweto Uprising.

In a message commemorating the day, Nandi-Ndaitwah paid tribute to the schoolchildren who took part in the 1976 Soweto Uprising in South Africa, describing their actions as a defining moment in Africa’s liberation history.

“The courage displayed by the children of Soweto resonated far beyond the borders of South Africa,” she said, adding that it inspired freedom movements across the continent, including Namibia’s struggle for independence.

The sacrifice of the Soweto children helped secure freedoms that many African children enjoy today, including access to education and opportunities to pursue their aspirations, Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

She said that this year’s theme, “Ensuring Universal Access to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene for Every Child in Africa,” underscored the shared responsibility of governments, communities and stakeholders to create conditions that allow children to thrive.

Access to clean water, proper sanitation and hygiene is a fundamental human right and an essential foundation for health, education, dignity and development, the president said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah also called for stronger efforts to combat child abuse, neglect, exploitation and violence, describing them as unacceptable violations of children’s rights.

“Investing in children is investing in Africa’s future,” she said. Nandi-Ndaitwah also highlighted Namibia’s efforts since independence to expand opportunities for children through education, healthcare and social protection.

She reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to subsidized tertiary education at public institutions as part of efforts to equip young people with skills and knowledge needed for national development. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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