Trending Now
Home International Zimbabwe repatriates over 600 citizens from South Africa amid xenophobic attacks
Zimbabwe repatriates over 600 citizens from South Africa amid xenophobic attacks
International

Zimbabwe repatriates over 600 citizens from South Africa amid xenophobic attacks

June 16, 2026

HARARE, June 16– The Zimbabwean government has repatriated 660 citizens from neighboring South Africa amid ongoing xenophobic attacks, an official said Tuesday.

Nick Mangwana, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, said on social media platform X that the government considers the safety and well-being of its nationals a top priority.

“To date, we have been able to repatriate 660 of our citizens from South Africa, and we remain committed to supporting all those who wish to return home,” Mangwana said.

South Africa has witnessed a rise in anti-immigration incidents in recent weeks, with threats and violence reportedly leading to deaths, assaults, property damage, intimidation, and hate speech targeting migrants. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 67
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Gaza peace deal not to change ICJ case,...

October 15, 2025

Greenland bid as litmus test: how far can...

January 7, 2026

U.S. defense secretary announces military operation in Western...

November 15, 2025

Laos tightens tourist entry rules to strengthen tourism...

May 15, 2026

Cuba rejects Rubio’s claim that US does not...

June 6, 2026

Egypt pushes Gaza security handover as Hamas delegation...

October 20, 2025

Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City to pilot AI...

February 23, 2026

5 years after Germany’s plastic bag ban, greens...

November 29, 2025

Multiple vessels approached by skiffs in Yemen’s Gulf...

May 23, 2026

IMF approves 3.2 mln USD disbursement for Guinea-Bissau

March 21, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.