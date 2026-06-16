Zimbabwe repatriates over 600 citizens from South Africa amid xenophobic attacks

HARARE, June 16– The Zimbabwean government has repatriated 660 citizens from neighboring South Africa amid ongoing xenophobic attacks, an official said Tuesday.

Nick Mangwana, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, said on social media platform X that the government considers the safety and well-being of its nationals a top priority.

“To date, we have been able to repatriate 660 of our citizens from South Africa, and we remain committed to supporting all those who wish to return home,” Mangwana said.

South Africa has witnessed a rise in anti-immigration incidents in recent weeks, with threats and violence reportedly leading to deaths, assaults, property damage, intimidation, and hate speech targeting migrants. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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