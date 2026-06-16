Zimbabwe inks MoU with Chinese medical institution to boost cooperation in malaria control

HARARE, June 16 — Zimbabwe’s Cabinet on Tuesday approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with a Chinese medical and research institution to strengthen cooperation in malaria control.

The MoU, signed between Zimbabwe and China’s Hunan Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention, aims to establish a framework for enhancing academic and research capabilities in malaria control and elimination, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Zhemu Soda said at a post-Cabinet media briefing.

According to Soda, the cooperation will be implemented through Zimbabwe’s National Institute of Health Research, focusing on joint disease control initiatives, research and technology transfer, capacity building, and multilateral collaboration.

“The parties will promote malaria control strategies, including surveillance, response, and evaluation models in high malaria burden areas in Zimbabwe,” Soda said. He added that the two sides will collaborate to establish a joint malaria laboratory for monitoring anti-malarial drug resistance and vector control research.

Further cooperation will include technical training in laboratory management, epidemiology, and health economics, as well as joint funding applications from international organizations and the exploration of trilateral cooperation with other countries, Soda said. Malaria remains a major public health concern in Zimbabwe, exacerbated by climate change and health system challenges. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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