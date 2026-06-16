South Africa’s provincial premier warns of social unrest amid anti-immigrant protests

CAPE TOWN, June 16– South Africa’s Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has warned that anti-immigrant protests across the country could escalate into wider social unrest if tensions are not contained.

“The premier has expressed serious concern over a potential escalation which could lead to social unrest,” the Western Cape provincial government said in a statement issued on Monday.

Anti-immigrant protests have intensified in South Africa in recent months, with demonstrators calling for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country before June 30. Some protests have turned violent, including in Mossel Bay in the Western Cape last month, where two Mozambicans were reportedly killed.

In response, Winde said in the statement that the provincial government had met with the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Department of Home Affairs, the South African National Defense Force, municipalities and other stakeholders to coordinate the province’s plan to address social unrest stemming from irregular migration.

“All role players are working together to identify flashpoints and defuse tensions. SAPS is monitoring social media platforms,” said Winde.

According to the statement, the Western Cape’s plan is based on priorities including visible policing in hotspots, strengthened intelligence networks, proactive communications, and rapid mediation and engagement.

On Tuesday, dozens of people gathered for an anti-immigrant march in Sea Point, Cape Town, and no incidents were reported during the demonstration.

The premier noted that more demonstrations were planned for the coming days, urging organizers and demonstrators to “conduct themselves in a peaceful manner.”

“We urge residents to stand against violence. Violence in any context is completely unacceptable,” Winde stressed. “We have taken decisive steps including bolstering enforcement measures and contingency planning to avoid any further social unrest.”

He also called on all undocumented foreign nationals to take immediate steps to regularize their status according to the country’s immigration laws.

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