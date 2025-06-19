Namibia to face Indian state cricket team in Windhoek

WINDHOEK, June 19 — Namibia‘s senior men’s cricket team, also known as the Eagles, will face the Indian state team Assam Cricket in a series scheduled from June 21 to 29 in Namibia‘s capital, Windhoek.

Cricket Namibia told Xinhua on Wednesday that the series will feature five 50-over matches to be hosted at the Namibia Cricket Ground, bringing exciting international cricket action to home soil.

This series marks the first official tournament under newly appointed head coach Craig Williams, ushering in a fresh chapter for Namibian cricket.

“With a mix of experience and emerging talent, there’s great anticipation for what the team will deliver under his leadership,” the governing body said.

The team will be led by national captain and all-rounder Gerhard Erasmus, and the selected squad makes up a strong blend of seasoned players and young talent, including Michau du Preez and Willem Pieter Myburgh, who will make his debut for the squad.

Meanwhile, Cricket Namibia said it remains committed to hosting competitive international fixtures that strengthen team development and bring world-class cricket experiences to local fans. ( Xinhua)

