Trending Now
Home Feature Namibia to face Indian state cricket team in Windhoek
Namibia to face Indian state cricket team in Windhoek
FeatureSports

Namibia to face Indian state cricket team in Windhoek

June 19, 2025

WINDHOEK, June 19  — Namibia‘s senior men’s cricket team, also known as the Eagles, will face the Indian state team Assam Cricket in a series scheduled from June 21 to 29 in Namibia‘s capital, Windhoek.

Cricket Namibia told Xinhua on Wednesday that the series will feature five 50-over matches to be hosted at the Namibia Cricket Ground, bringing exciting international cricket action to home soil.

This series marks the first official tournament under newly appointed head coach Craig Williams, ushering in a fresh chapter for Namibian cricket.

“With a mix of experience and emerging talent, there’s great anticipation for what the team will deliver under his leadership,” the governing body said.

The team will be led by national captain and all-rounder Gerhard Erasmus, and the selected squad makes up a strong blend of seasoned players and young talent, including Michau du Preez and Willem Pieter Myburgh, who will make his debut for the squad.

Meanwhile, Cricket Namibia said it remains committed to hosting competitive international fixtures that strengthen team development and bring world-class cricket experiences to local fans. ( Xinhua)

Post Views: 56
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia urges deeper AU-EU cooperation in trade, infrastructure

June 3, 2025

Dakaza Boys make NPL bow with victory against...

November 11, 2018

Can Namibia Cause an Upset Against France?

September 20, 2023

FIRST EVER MTC HORSERACING DERBY SETS THE TONE.

November 29, 2020

Amateur boxers set for tournament

November 1, 2018

Mudukuli tournament gives rural football space

July 1, 2022

Cricket Namibia in search of new men’s national...

August 16, 2018

Outjo Football Academy scores 15 goals in one...

May 14, 2018

Mannetti names familiar squad for Guinea-Bissau clash

November 7, 2018

Namibia’s inflation at 7.2 percent in February

March 16, 2023