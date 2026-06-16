U.S. mediated talks with Russia need to be organized before winter: Zelensky

EVIAN, France, June 16– Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said here on Tuesday that it is “very important” that the next U.S. mediated talks with Russia should take place before this winter.

The location and format of the negotiations would be decided by U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelensky said in an interview on the sidelines of the G7 Summit held in Evian, France.

Speaking to reporters after attending a G7 Summit working session over the Ukrainian crisis, Trump urged Russia and Ukraine to make peace.

“I’m gonna do whatever I can,” he said, adding, “Russia should make a deal” to end the war in Ukraine. Zelensky was also invited to the session. He has talked with Trump on the sidelines of the meeting. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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