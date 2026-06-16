5.5-magnitude earthquake hits eastern Japan near Tokyo

TOKYO, June 16 — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 struck Ibaraki Prefecture in eastern Japan on Tuesday, the country’s weather agency said, with tremors felt in central Tokyo.

The temblor occurred at 7:46 p.m. local time in Ibaraki Prefecture at a depth of 50 km, measuring lower 5 on Japan’s seismic scale of 7 in some areas in Gunma and Saitama prefectures, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The quake’s epicenter was located in southern Ibaraki Prefecture at a latitude of 36.1 degrees north and a longitude of 139.9 degrees east.

No tsunami advisory was issued, the JMA said. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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