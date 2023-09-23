Trending Now
Home FeatureSports Namibia Captain Apologizes for Injury to French Captain Antoine Dupont in Rugby World Cup Clash
Namibia Captain Apologizes for Injury to French Captain Antoine Dupont in Rugby World Cup Clash
Sports

Namibia Captain Apologizes for Injury to French Captain Antoine Dupont in Rugby World Cup Clash

September 23, 2023

Staff Reporter

MARSEILLE, FRANCE, Sept. 23 — Namibia’s captain, Johan Deysel, has issued a heartfelt apology for the unfortunate injury suffered by French captain Antoine Dupont during the recent Rugby World Cup match on Thursday. The collision between the two players resulted in Dupont sustaining a broken jaw, casting doubt over his participation in the remainder of the tournament.

In a statement released by World Rugby, Deysel expressed his remorse, saying, “I didn’t want to hurt him. It all happened very quickly, and I couldn’t position my head quickly enough, which resulted in a head impact. I know the rules, and I immediately understood that I was at fault.”

He further added, “I spoke with coach Fabien Galthié immediately after the match and sent my best wishes and apologies to Antoine, personally and through the French team doctor. He’s a significant player and a great personality, and I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Initially, Deysel was shown a yellow card for the tackle, but this was subsequently upgraded to a red card after a review by the television match official. As a result of the incident, Dupont was forced to leave the field for a concussion assessment and did not make a return.

The French Rugby Federation confirmed on Friday that Dupont had sustained a “maxillo-zygomatic fracture” and would return to Toulouse to consult specialists for a comprehensive evaluation of the extent of his injury. Currently, the duration of his absence from the game remains uncertain, but it is likely that he will miss the remainder of France’s pool matches.

Deysel’s apology has been met with understanding from many fans and pundits who acknowledge the accidental nature of the collision. Nevertheless, some have criticized the Namibian captain for the reckless technique displayed during the tackle.

The pivotal question now is whether Dupont will manage to recover in time for the knockout stages of the Rugby World Cup. His potential absence would be a significant setback for France, one of the tournament’s top contenders, and rugby enthusiasts will be eagerly awaiting updates on his condition and recovery progress.

Post Views: 21
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Twenty-one goals scored in ||Kharas Second Division Inland...

April 22, 2018

Ghana, Mozambique, South Africa and Zimbabwe Looking to...

September 5, 2018

Uganda defeats Cameroon in 2019 U-20 Afcon qualifier

May 13, 2018

Namibia Pulls Out of Joint Bid with Botswana...

April 19, 2023

Nationwide First Division games postponed

April 13, 2018

Katjavivi disappointed with action taken by the World...

July 7, 2021

Otjinene and Epukiro win federation tournament

July 3, 2018

Nadal, Federer set up potential semifinal at Roland...

May 24, 2019

Bank Windhoek Junior Hockey Development League rewards top...

December 5, 2018

Namib endurance race 2022 starts

May 1, 2022