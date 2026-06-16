China updates Ebola prevention, control plan in wake of outbreak in Africa

BEIJING, June 16– China’s National Disease Control and Prevention Administration released an updated Ebola prevention and control plan Tuesday in the wake of a recent outbreak in Africa.

The plan guides local authorities in carrying out scientific and orderly epidemic response measures and safeguarding public health. It also sets out tracking and health management requirements for people arriving from affected regions.

The World Health Organization on May 17 determined that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda constitutes a “public health emergency of international concern.”

China has so far reported no Ebola cases domestically.

The plan requires health monitoring and management for people arriving in China from Ebola-affected countries or regions, foreign nationals who traveled to affected areas within 21 days before entering China, and Chinese citizens returning from epidemic zones.

Individuals arriving from affected regions are required to undergo 21 days of self-health monitoring starting from the date of entry. Those experiencing symptoms such as fever, fatigue, headache, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea or unexplained bleeding are advised to seek medical treatment immediately.

Medical institutions, disease control agencies and customs authorities at all levels are required to submit online reports through the national infectious disease reporting system within two hours after identifying individuals classified as suspected or confirmed Ebola cases as well as cases under medical observation.

China will also expand monitoring channels beyond existing border quarantine and domestic disease surveillance systems. Additional measures include monitoring information released by international organizations, laboratory testing within China and the surveillance of wastewater from inbound aircraft, according to the plan.

Disease control authorities are instructed to promptly conduct investigations, risk assessments and emergency response measures when potential risks are identified. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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