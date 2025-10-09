Namibia detects over 1 mln instances of cyber threats in six months

WINDHOEK, Oct. 9 — Namibia detected more than a million instances of cyber threats in the first half of the year, prompting the government to take steps to strengthen the country’s digital security framework, a senior official has said.

Speaking to lawmakers late Wednesday, Minister of Information and Communication Technology Emma Theofelus said data from the Namibia Cyber Security Incident Response Team recorded 1,103,784 instances of cyber threats and 1,090,342 vulnerabilities between January and June this year, the highest figures logged since the national cybersecurity body was established.

These statistics underscore the urgency of finalizing comprehensive legislative frameworks to protect personal information and national infrastructure, she said. Namibia is finalizing a Cybercrime Bill, drafted with assistance from UNICEF and incorporating provisions from the United Nations Convention on Cybercrime, as well as a Data Protection Bill that has been reviewed by the Cabinet Committee on Legislation.

Both are expected to be tabled during the current parliamentary session. According to Theofelus, the government aims to transition from awareness campaigns to enforcement, ensuring that citizens, organizations, and institutions share responsibility for digital safety.

“Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility,” she said. “Online crimes should be reported just like crimes in the physical world.” Theofelus said Namibia’s ongoing digital reforms, including electronic signature regulations and the Access to Information Act, are designed to build citizen trust and foster a safer digital economy.

The growing internet penetration and mobile-money use have expanded opportunities for cybercriminals, she said. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 31