Namibia steps up measures to strengthen cyber security

WINDHOEK, June 29 — Namibia will implement a National Cyber Security Strategy to address mushrooming cyber threats, an official said Wednesday.

The 2022 to 2027 strategy focuses on implementing interventions to improve the country’s security of services and infrastructures, said Fillemon Johannes, deputy director of information technology infrastructure development in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology.

“It outlines our intent and efforts in addressing cyber security, with a vision to establish safe space to enable innovation, have resilient infrastructure and innovation without falling victim to cybercrime,” he said.

The strategy is also set to mitigate current gaps and curb cyber crimes like phishing, denial of service, and child pornography, Johannes said.

The government will endeavour to foster multi-sectoral participation and implement the Strategy through the public-private partnership framework, he said.

The strategy, benchmarked against the African Union Convention on Cyber Security and Personal Data Protection and the Southern Africa Development Community model laws, is also set to advance the drafting and finalization of the Data Protection Bill and cybercrime law, Johannes said. (Xinhua)