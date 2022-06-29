Trending Now
Home NationalTechnology Namibia steps up measures to strengthen cyber security
Namibia steps up measures to strengthen cyber security
Technology

Namibia steps up measures to strengthen cyber security

June 29, 2022

WINDHOEK, June 29 — Namibia will implement a National Cyber Security Strategy to address mushrooming cyber threats, an official said Wednesday.
The 2022 to 2027 strategy focuses on implementing interventions to improve the country’s security of services and infrastructures, said Fillemon Johannes, deputy director of information technology infrastructure development in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology.
“It outlines our intent and efforts in addressing cyber security, with a vision to establish safe space to enable innovation, have resilient infrastructure and innovation without falling victim to cybercrime,” he said.
The strategy is also set to mitigate current gaps and curb cyber crimes like phishing, denial of service, and child pornography, Johannes said.
The government will endeavour to foster multi-sectoral participation and implement the Strategy through the public-private partnership framework, he said.
The strategy, benchmarked against the African Union Convention on Cyber Security and Personal Data Protection and the Southern Africa Development Community model laws, is also set to advance the drafting and finalization of the Data Protection Bill and cybercrime law, Johannes said.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 18
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

ICT Providers to help develop and promote cybersecurity...

February 23, 2022

The Bank of Namibia Selects SQL Power’s Supervisory...

February 2, 2022

Huawei enters tripartite agreement on cooperation under smart...

June 10, 2022

Digital application helps Namibians navigate daily life

June 18, 2022

Huawei ready to facilitate tech, green energy development...

June 21, 2022

Nampost advances to new technologies

June 28, 2022

Namibia introduces tech platform to facilitate travel

April 27, 2022

Global cybersecurity firm teams up with NUST Faculty

March 2, 2022

MULTICHOICE NAMIBIA SHOWS SUPPORT FOR TOURISM INDUSTRY THROUGH...

February 22, 2022

GIPF now accepts Electronic Funeral Claims

January 17, 2022