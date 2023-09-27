Trending Now
Health

Namibia Suspends Poultry Imports from South Africa Due to Bird Flu Outbreak

September 27, 2023

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 27 — Namibia has taken the precautionary step of suspending imports of live poultry, birds, and poultry products from South Africa in response to the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreak affecting its neighbour.

The suspension is currently in place until further notice, as announced by Namibia’s agriculture ministry on Wednesday.

South Africa is grappling with a significant bird flu outbreak, which has already claimed the lives of approximately 2 million chickens, according to poultry producer Quantum Foods. Astral Foods, another major South African poultry producer, has reported that the outbreak’s total cost to them amounts to around R220 million.

Namibia relies heavily on imports from South Africa to meet its monthly consumption of an estimated 2,500 tons of chicken.

This suspension of poultry imports from South Africa serves as a preventive measure aimed at averting the spread of bird flu to Namibia. Avian influenza is a highly contagious viral disease that poses a threat to poultry and other bird populations. It can also result in severe illness in humans.

The Namibian government has issued an appeal to the public to avoid any contact with poultry or birds that exhibit signs of illness or are found dead. In such cases, individuals are encouraged to promptly report these instances to the nearest veterinary office.

In addition to these measures, the government is collaborating with the poultry industry to establish a contingency plan in case the bird flu outbreak extends its reach into Namibia.

While the suspension of poultry imports from South Africa is likely to have adverse effects on Namibia’s poultry sector, the government’s primary commitment is to safeguard the health of its citizens and livestock during this challenging period.

