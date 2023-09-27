NAMDIA Marks Historic Milestone with Record Dividend Declaration

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 27 — Namibia’s diamond industry reached a historic milestone as NAMDIA, the Namib Desert Diamonds (Proprietary) Limited Company, declared its highest dividend ever during the launch of its Annual Report for the financial year 2022/2023. Esteemed guests and stakeholders gathered at the Droombos on September 27, 2023, to celebrate NAMDIA’s exceptional achievements and unwavering commitment to excellence in the diamond sector and the sustainable development of Namibia.

The highlight of the event was the announcement of a record-breaking dividend of N$ 300 million to NAMDIA’s shareholder, the Government of the Republic of Namibia. This extraordinary dividend sets a new benchmark in NAMDIA’s history, underscoring the company’s dedication to enhancing the nation’s economic well-being. This achievement builds upon the impressive dividends declared in previous years: N$ 50 million for 2018/2019, N$ 80 million for 2019/2020, N$ 40 million for 2020/2021, and N$ 150 million in 2021/2022.

**Strategic Excellence and Financial Success**

CEO of NAMDIA, Ms. Alisa Amupolo, illuminated key performance indicators and provided an overview of NAMDIA’s strategic objectives as it continues to execute its 5-year strategic plan initiated in 2022/2023. The 2022/2023 financial year witnessed NAMDIA’s strongest performance since its inception, with revenue reaching N$3.1 billion. NAMDIA’s hybrid selling method, combining direct sales and competitive bidding, enabled diversified business models, exceptional results, increased production, and favourable market conditions.

The Annual Report for the financial year 2022/2023, unveiled during the event, offers an in-depth examination of NAMDIA’s operations, financial performance, sustainability initiatives, and vision for the future. The report reaffirms NAMDIA’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and exemplary governance practices.

**Financial Triumphs and Corporate Social Responsibility**

In his comprehensive overview of NAMDIA’s financial performance, Mr. Uahoroka Kauta, Chief Operations Officer, conducted an analysis of the institution’s financial achievements. He also provided a comparative analysis from the previous financial year, illustrating the remarkable success of the company.

Amidst the celebration of these momentous financial achievements, the event highlighted NAMDIA’s dedication to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects. In the 2022/2023 financial year, NAMDIA invested over N$ 5 million in CSR initiatives aimed at positively impacting local communities and promoting sustainable development. The company reaffirmed its commitment to intensify and expand its CSR operations in the coming financial year, furthering its mission to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Namibians.

**A Bright Future and Commitment to Responsible Practices**

Mr. Bryan Eiseb, the Chairperson of the NAMDIA Board of Directors, presiding over the official launch of the Annual Report for 2022/2023 and the declaration of the dividend, expressed heartfelt appreciation to staff members, clients, service providers, the Government of the Republic of Namibia, and the media for their pivotal roles in NAMDIA’s journey. He underscored NAMDIA’s resolute commitment to establishing itself as an institution guided by robust governance principles and emphasized that the launch of the Annual Report serves as a testament to this commitment.

During her acceptance speech of the dividend on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Namibia, Deputy Minister of Finance and Public Enterprises, Honourable Maureen Hinda-Mbuende praised NAMDIA’s dedication to contributing to the economic well-being of Namibia. “This substantial contribution will undoubtedly support the Government’s efforts in various sectors, ultimately benefitting our people and advancing our nation’s development goals,” she added.

NAMDIA’s leadership expressed optimism about the future and its commitment to building upon existing partnerships, exploring new opportunities, and continuing to drive positive change in the diamond industry and Namibia’s development.

The event concluded with attendees leaving with a profound sense of shared accomplishment and a reinforced commitment to responsible practices. NAMDIA eagerly anticipates a future filled with shared successes and continued collaboration with its valued stakeholders.