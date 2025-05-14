Namibia’s inflation slows to 3.6 pct in April

WINDHOEK, May 14– Namibia‘s annual inflation rate slowed to 3.6 percent in April 2025, down from 4.8 percent recorded during the same month last year, the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) said in its latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) bulletin on Tuesday.

The slowdown was mainly driven by a drop in transport inflation, which recorded a deflation of 0.3 percent, compared to a 5.9 percent increase in April 2024, Statistician General Alex Shimuafeni said.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages remained the main contributor to the annual inflation rate, rising by 5.6 percent year-on-year, he said, adding that notable increases were observed in the prices of fruits, which rose by 16.9 percent, and meat, which increased by 7.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the category of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels recorded a 4.1 percent increase, while alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 4.9 percent.

Shimuafeni said the core inflation rate, which excludes food and energy prices, stood at 4 percent in April, slightly higher than the headline inflation.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.2 percent, compared to a 0.5 percent increase in March, he added. The fiscal year inflation rate for the period from May 2024 to April 2025 is estimated at 3.8 percent, the NSA said. (Xinhua)