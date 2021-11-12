Namibia’s port authority records surge in cargo exports

WINDHOEK, Nov. 12 — Namibia’s cargo export through ports in April-September rose 17 percent year on year, Namibia Port Authority (Namport) said on Friday.

The country’s ports also posted a surge of 16 percent in vessel calls and a 1.7 percent rise in containers handled during the six months, Namport said in a bulletin.

According to Namport, due to the ongoing global shortage in containers, many shippers have resorted to having their consignments carried by bulk vessels to ensure continuity of operations, rather than depending on containers.

“The above means the multi-purpose terminal at the port of Walvis Bay continued to be busy with bulk cargo being offloaded,” Namport said.







“We have seen a reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases nationally, which brings hope for a more stable economic growth for the country and global markets,” it added.

Meanwhile, Namport is hopeful to see the return of passenger vessels in the near future, whilst adhering to all COVID-19 protocols.

“The return of these luxuries vessels will be a catalyst to the Namibian tourism industry,” it added. (Xinhua)