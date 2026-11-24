NEW YORK, Nov. 23 — The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Monday imposed sanctions on over two dozen Iranian exchange houses, front companies and key personnel in an effort to sever Iran’s global shadow banking networks.

The action, part of Operation Economic Outcast, targets the financial infrastructure that underpins much of Iran’s remaining foreign trade, disrupting the exchange houses, front companies, and facilitators that move billions of dollars through the international financial system to provide Iran with access to foreign currency despite comprehensive sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a press release.

Violations of U.S. sanctions may result in the imposition of civil or criminal penalties on U.S. and foreign persons, and OFAC may impose civil penalties for sanctions violations on a strict liability basis, the press release said.

Operation Economic Outcast has significantly increased sanctions risks for entities continuing to do business with Iran. The Treasury Department warned that any entity facilitating money laundering or sanctions evasion on Iran’s behalf could be cut off from the U.S. financial system. (Namibia Daily News /Xinhua)

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