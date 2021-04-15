Tokyo stocks rise slightly in morning as energy stocks advance

TOKYO, April 15 -- Tokyo stocks gained slightly Thursday morning as rising U.S. oil prices pushed up energy-oriented issues, but ongoing concerns over rising COVID-19 infections in Japan capped the market's upside. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average edged up 36.67 points, or 0.12 percent, from Wednesday to 29,657.66. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 6.89 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,959.07. Marine transportation, mining and oil and coal product issues comprised those that gained the most by the morning break. Xinhua