SINGAPORE, Nov. 24 — The potential return of El Nino could heighten scrutiny of data centers’ water consumption, with risks concentrated in Southeast Asia, BMI Country Risk and Industry Research said on Monday.

El Nino, which can increase the risk of drought, could also add to the risk of public backlash, putting existing facilities under pressure and creating additional challenges for planned projects, the research firm said in a note.

About one-fifth of the 83.6 gigawatts (GW) of data center capacity tracked in BMI’s Data Center Projects database is located in areas where El Nino could exacerbate water stress. Of that capacity, 14.9 GW is in locations where previous El Nino episodes contributed to water shortages, rationing or emergency measures.

The risks are concentrated in Southeast Asia, particularly the Johor-Singapore-Batam cluster, BMI said. “A dry 2027 would therefore test supply arrangements at the cluster’s 1.9 GW of live capacity and add to the risk of tighter permitting and cooling-technology requirements for the 4.7 GW not yet built,” the research firm said.

The effects of El Nino could be compounded by higher temperatures, which would increase water demand for cooling data centers. BMI estimated that 12.4 GW of the 83.6 GW of data center capacity faces above-average exposure to both drought and heat risks. The most acute period is expected to run from late 2026 through the first half of 2027.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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