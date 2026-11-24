BELGRADE, Nov. 24 — European and Chinese experts on Monday called for a more pragmatic approach to China-Europe relations and stronger multilateral cooperation, warning that trade protectionism could hurt European consumers and undermine investment.

The remarks were made at a panel discussion on the future of China-Europe relations hosted by the Belgrade-based Center for International Relations and Sustainable Development (CIRSD).

Under the theme “De-Risking the Win-Win? The Trillion-Euro Question,” the discussion explored how China and Europe could maintain mutually beneficial economic cooperation amid growing trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainties.

Discussing recent trade arrangements between China and the EU concerning hybrid vehicles, Rudiger Frank, professor of East Asian economy and society at the University of Vienna, warned of the broader economic consequences of trade restrictions.

He said artificially higher consumer prices could fuel inflation, push up interest rates, increase borrowing costs and discourage investment, creating a “vicious cycle” for the European economy.

Frank advocated a multilateral approach to addressing trade imbalances, citing the WTO as an existing institutional framework and arguing that countries should seek an overall trade balance rather than balanced trade with each individual partner.

Zhou Bo, a senior fellow at the Center for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University, called on both China and Europe to set aside prejudices, adopt a realistic and pragmatic approach, and seek common ground for cooperation.

Vuk Jeremic, president of CIRSD and former president of the United Nations General Assembly, who moderated the discussion, said closer cooperation with China could contribute to Europe’s efforts to achieve strategic autonomy and economic prosperity.

Jeremic said Europe needs to increase productivity and regain competitiveness, goals that could be advanced through closer, albeit careful, engagement with China rather than isolating itself from a major global economy and industrial and technological powerhouse.

He said Europe should find ways to leverage its already substantial economic ties with China, addressing risks where necessary without sacrificing the potential of bilateral cooperation. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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