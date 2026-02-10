Namibia warns against corruption in public service

WINDHOEK, Feb. 10– Namibian Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare on Monday reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption, warning that unethical conduct within the public service undermines development, weakens public trust, and delays the delivery of essential services.

Speaking at a staff meeting of the Office of the Prime Minister, Ngurare urged public servants to uphold integrity, accountability, and professionalism as the country accelerates public service reforms under its Sixth National Development Plan.

He cautioned against “retrogressive tendencies” in the public sector, including corruption, nepotism, favoritism, tribalism, regionalism, and racism, stressing that such practices directly hinder efficient service delivery and national development.

“Service delivery and accountability in this regard are closely linked,” the prime minister said, calling on civil servants to view discipline and enforcement of rules as mechanisms for improvement rather than punishment.

He said the government is addressing structural challenges that contribute to inefficiencies, including procurement bottlenecks and weak coordination among ministries, state-owned enterprises, regional councils, and local authorities.

Legal, policy, and administrative reforms are underway to improve transparency and speed up the implementation of development projects, Ngurare added.

He called for teamwork, ethical leadership, and a supportive work environment, urging public servants to act in the national interest and uphold the principle of “One Namibia, One Nation” to ensure sustainable development and restore confidence in state institutions. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 36