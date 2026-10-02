Ukraine announces first combat use of FP-7 tactical ballistic missile

KIEV, Oct. 2 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday announced the first combat use of a domestically developed FP-7 tactical ballistic missile.

“Ukrainian tactical ballistic missile. FP-7. First combat use. Thank you for the result,” Zelensky wrote on X, attaching the statement with a video.

Zelensky added that the missile would now move into the production stage.

Developed by Ukrainian company Fire Point, the FP-7 is designed to carry a payload of up to 200 kilograms and strike targets at ranges of up to 250 km.

The ground-launched missile is being developed as a ballistic interceptor for the Freyja program.

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