Trending Now
Home International Putin warns against seeking Russia’s “strategic defeat,” calls for stable multipolar world order
Putin warns against seeking Russia’s “strategic defeat,” calls for stable multipolar world order
International

Putin warns against seeking Russia’s “strategic defeat,” calls for stable multipolar world order

October 2, 2026

MOSCOW, Oct. 2– Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that bloc confrontation and the West’s pursuit of unilateral security advantages lie at the heart of the current global security crisis.

Speaking at the plenary session of the 23rd annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, he warned that rhetoric seeking a “strategic defeat” of Russia carries severe risks of pushing the conflict into its most brutal phase.

Putin said the West had for years nurtured aggressive nationalism and Russophobia in Ukraine, seeking to turn the country into a geopolitical instrument against Russia. Moscow’s actions were a response to tangible threats to its own security, he said.

The path out of conflict lies not in defeating one side, but in mutual compromise and a restored stable balance of forces, he said, adding that Europe must abandon bloc thinking and return to the principle of equal and indivisible security.

On world order, Putin stated the old unipolar system is collapsing and the world is becoming multipolar. Western nations must adapt to this reality and cooperate while respecting the core interests of most countries, he said.

He added that international relations require adherence not merely to written law, but also the spirit of law, established customs and moral restraints.

Systematic breach of obligations and the transformation of diplomatic dialogue into propaganda erode the foundations of coexistence between states, he said. Putin said Russia stands ready to work with other nations to draw a roadmap toward a more stable multipolar international order.

Founded in 2004, the Valdai Discussion Club held annual forum this year in Moscow under the theme: “Responsibility for the Future: Limits of the Possible, or Limitless Possibilities?” It gathered around 120 delegates from 40 countries and regions. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 78
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Xi steers China-U.S. relations toward stability

September 21, 2026

World Humanitarian Day underscores urgency of ending conflicts...

August 19, 2025

Canada mourns victims of Tumbler Ridge school shooting

February 14, 2026

OPEC raises global oil demand forecast for 2026

August 12, 2025

UNGA president calls for redoubling efforts to implement...

September 15, 2021

Ukraine strikes major oil terminal, naval base in...

March 3, 2026

Türkiye seizes over 1.6 tons of narcotics, detains...

December 12, 2025

Trump administration prepares for mass firing of federal...

October 3, 2025

Tokyo stocks plunge on tech sell-off

June 26, 2026

Andreeva beats Mboko to take Adelaide International title

January 17, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.