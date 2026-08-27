Nearly 100 Chinese nationals remain missing on Nepalese side due to mudslide: foreign ministry

BEIJING, Aug. 27– Nearly 100 Chinese nationals remain missing on the Nepalese side after Wednesday’s mudslide, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press briefing on Thursday.

The Chinese embassy in Nepal is further verifying the information with the Nepalese side, Lin said. Lin made the remarks when answering a query about the mudslide that occurred on Wednesday in Nepal, which caused heavy casualties and left many missing at Gyirong Port in Gyirong County, Rikaze City of southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region.

Noting that the mudslide has caused massive casualties and left many missing in both China and Nepal, Lin said that the Chinese side extends heartfelt sympathies to the government of Nepal and all those hit by the disaster.

He added that the two sides are having close communication and coordinating efforts for the search and rescue, and the Chinese side is ready to provide emergency assistance in light of Nepal’s need.

Lin said that according to the information released so far by the local Chinese authorities, a total of 260 foreign nationals remain unaccounted for in the affected areas, with more specifics pending further verification due to the conditions on the ground.

He also said that for Chinese rescuers, all lives are precious, regardless of their nationalities, and the Chinese side is communicating with relevant foreign embassies in China to keep them updated. The Chinese Embassy in Nepal has put out a safety alert.

“Again we advise Chinese nationals there to move to safety and take precautions against secondary hazards. The Chinese Embassy in Nepal is available at all hours and will do its utmost to assist Chinese nationals in need,” Lin said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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