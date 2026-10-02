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Pezeshkian calls for regional cooperation to strengthen Persian Gulf security
Middle East

Pezeshkian calls for regional cooperation to strengthen Persian Gulf security

October 2, 2026

TEHRAN, Oct.2 – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that lasting security and development in the Persian Gulf and its waterways depend on cooperation and shared responsibility among regional countries.

In a message marking World Maritime Day, he described Iran’s coastlines and strategic location along major maritime routes as important assets for trade, economic growth, job creation and regional connectivity.

Pezeshkian said Iran is committed to protecting security and stability along regional waterways and safeguarding maritime trade, including in the Strait of Hormuz, which he described as a key global shipping route.

He also called for greater investment in maritime infrastructure, research, technology and safety, as well as stronger cooperation among shipping companies, ports, universities and coastal communities, while praising Iranian seafarers for keeping the country’s maritime lifelines operational. ( Namibia Daily News / TASNIM)

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