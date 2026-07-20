Trending Now
Home International Bulgaria considers U.S. request to deploy tanker aircraft
Bulgaria considers U.S. request to deploy tanker aircraft
International

Bulgaria considers U.S. request to deploy tanker aircraft

July 20, 2026

SOFIA, July 20– Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said on Monday that his government had received a note from the U.S. Embassy requesting permission to deploy up to eight tanker aircraft at Bezmer Air Base to support U.S. operations in the Middle East.

Speaking at the opening of the annual conference of Bulgaria’s ambassadors and permanent representatives, Radev said the note was received last Friday and cited the 2006 defense cooperation agreement between Bulgaria and the United States.

“So far, despite the urgent request for this deployment, we have not given permission because, under Bulgarian law, such a decision must be made by the Bulgarian Parliament,” Radev said.

He added that the Council of Ministers would later on Monday submit a proposal to parliament seeking approval for the deployment of the tanker aircraft at Bezmer Air Base.

Radev said U.S. Air Force tanker aircraft had been deployed at Sofia Airport in February with the approval of the previous government, which had bypassed parliament despite its legal authority to decide on the matter.

The caretaker government subsequently extended the deployment. After taking office in May, Radev’s government shortened the authorization period to June 30 to allow the United States time to replan its mission and relocate the aircraft. The aircraft left Bulgaria by the end of June. (Namibia Daily News/  Xinhua)

Post Views: 79
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Heatwave sweeps S. Australia, triggering bushfire alerts

January 7, 2026

U.S. aerospace defense detects, escorts 5 Russian aircraft...

February 20, 2026

China’s economy on steady upward trajectory amid external...

June 9, 2025

Prof. Matengu takes helm of Africa’s premier University...

July 28, 2025

3 counter-terrorism personnel killed in bomb explosion in...

May 24, 2026

China’s efforts to combat telecom and online fraud...

February 2, 2026

Climate change “accelerating” damage to Australia’s ecosystems, wildlife

March 24, 2026

Türkiye detains 71 suspects linked to failed coup...

November 17, 2025

No legal basis, mechanism to hold China liable...

July 30, 2021

Chinese premier urges G20 to uphold free trade,...

November 22, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.