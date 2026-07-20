Bulgaria considers U.S. request to deploy tanker aircraft

SOFIA, July 20– Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said on Monday that his government had received a note from the U.S. Embassy requesting permission to deploy up to eight tanker aircraft at Bezmer Air Base to support U.S. operations in the Middle East.

Speaking at the opening of the annual conference of Bulgaria’s ambassadors and permanent representatives, Radev said the note was received last Friday and cited the 2006 defense cooperation agreement between Bulgaria and the United States.

“So far, despite the urgent request for this deployment, we have not given permission because, under Bulgarian law, such a decision must be made by the Bulgarian Parliament,” Radev said.

He added that the Council of Ministers would later on Monday submit a proposal to parliament seeking approval for the deployment of the tanker aircraft at Bezmer Air Base.

Radev said U.S. Air Force tanker aircraft had been deployed at Sofia Airport in February with the approval of the previous government, which had bypassed parliament despite its legal authority to decide on the matter.

The caretaker government subsequently extended the deployment. After taking office in May, Radev’s government shortened the authorization period to June 30 to allow the United States time to replan its mission and relocate the aircraft. The aircraft left Bulgaria by the end of June. (Namibia Daily News/ Xinhua)

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