Trending Now
Home International White House reiterates Trump opposes Israeli annexation of West Bank
White House reiterates Trump opposes Israeli annexation of West Bank
International

White House reiterates Trump opposes Israeli annexation of West Bank

February 10, 2026

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10– A White House official reportedly reiterated on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump remains opposed to Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, two days ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s scheduled visit to Washington.

“A stable West Bank keeps Israel secure and is in line with this administration’s goal to achieve peace in the region,” the official was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Trump has repeatedly said that he will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank, which is seen as a “red line” for Arab leaders and a key element of the U.S.-drafted peace deal ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict last year.

“I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. I will not allow it. It’s not going to happen,” Trump told reporters in the White House in September.

However, the report does not say Trump will block all settlement expansion, but that he opposes formal annexation of the territory.

Trump is expected to hold talks with Netanyahu on Iran at the White House on Wednesday, according to a brief statement from Netanyahu’s office.

The two leaders last met in December. Israel’s security cabinet approved decisions on Sunday to deepen control over the West Bank and expand Jewish settlement there, sparking widespread condemnation.

On Monday, the foreign ministers of eight Arab and Muslim countries condemned in the strongest terms the “illegal” Israeli decisions aimed at entrenching settlement activity.

Later, the EU and the UN also voiced condemnation over the Israeli move, calling it “another step in the wrong direction” and having “no legal validity.

” Israel captured the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Middle East War, areas widely recognized as the basis for a Palestinian state under the two-state solution. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 35
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Iran’s top general threatens to burn U.S. in...

February 2, 2026

Israel launches ground raids against Hezbollah in Lebanon...

October 1, 2024

DR Congo, Rwanda sign U.S.-brokered peace deal to...

December 5, 2025

Over 1 mln people in Gaza still urgently...

January 3, 2026

British politicians react to flight crash in India

June 12, 2025

U.S. House blocks resolution to bar Trump from...

January 23, 2026

China prepared to play all FIFA World Cup...

August 23, 2021

Russian forces capture key city in Ukraine’s Kharkov...

November 21, 2025

US appeals court blocks Trump’s order curtailing birthright...

July 24, 2025

Former UNESCO chief calls on China to continue...

October 13, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.