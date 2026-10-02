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IRGC Spokesman: Iran Is Prepared for Any Potential Confrontation
Middle East

IRGC Spokesman: Iran Is Prepared for Any Potential Confrontation

October 2, 2026

TEHRAN, Oct.2 — Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi, spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), stressed the preparedness of Iran’s armed forces for any potential confrontation, saying that Iran continues to strengthen and develop its military capabilities. Speaking to Yemen’s Al-Masirah television, he said Iran would deploy new weapons in the event of a conflict.

Mohebi said Iran is aware of the plans and movements of the opposing side and is closely monitoring them. He added that Iran’s armed forces have prepared themselves for any potential confrontation and would inflict another defeat on the enemy if a conflict occurs.(Namibia Daily News / IRNA)

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