China-Africa partnership key to tech transformation, capacity building

HARARE, Aug. 15– Cooperation with China will help African countries accelerate technological transformation and build local capacity for modern technologies, Zimbabwean experts said on Friday.

The remarks were made on the sidelines of this year’s Harare Forum for Africa, held under the theme of “Technological Transformation and Global South Modernization.” The event brought together scholars, policymakers and business leaders to share experiences and contribute to China-Africa cooperation.

Established in 2024, the forum is an annual dialogue co-initiated by the China-Zimbabwe Exchange Center and the School of Journalism and Communication of Tsinghua University, seeking to promote dialogue and cooperation between China and Africa through academic exchange and policy dialogue.

Joseph Ngwawi, Executive Director of the Southern African Research and Documentation Center (SARDC), a regional think tank, said cooperation with China can play a major role in technological transformation and Global South modernization.

He noted that the significant investment required to adopt modern technologies makes partnerships with China crucial in accelerating their uptake.

“We can cooperate on how to make technology work for us in all aspects of life, be it culture or economic issues. We must embrace technology, and we have a ready partner, China,” Ngwawi told Xinhua.

Ngwawi said in addition to economic development, modern technologies can help African countries preserve and promote their cultural heritage while building local technical capacity in digital preservation, restoration and cultural tourism.

“Technology is applied in all areas of our lives right now, it is now even applied in cultural heritage preservation, for example using technology with virtual reality gadgets to bring our historical sites to our eyes,” he said.

Abigail Ncube, a gender specialist in the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, said China-Africa cooperation presents an opportunity not only to expand access to technology but also to build the skills that can enable Africa to participate in the modern digital economy.

“China-Africa Cooperation is an opportunity to ensure that technology transfer is not simply the transfer of infrastructure, hardware and technical knowledge. It can also be the transfer, and importantly, the development of capabilities, opportunities and ownership agency,” she said.

She said China-Africa cooperation creates opportunities in developing digital infrastructure, digital education and vocational training.

To achieve this, Ncube said China-Africa cooperation can focus on building local capabilities supported by appropriate domestic policy frameworks.

“This moves beyond the idea of simply supplying technology. It creates the potential institutional platforms for digital education, teacher development, knowledge exchange, Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics capacity, research cooperation and professional skills,” she said.

Ntethelelo Marcia-Anne Mpofu, a Zimbabwean medical doctor, said that in the agriculture sector, China-Africa technology cooperation must go beyond technology transfer and address foundational challenges hindering development, such as water, infrastructure and skills.

She said technology alone could not solve Africa’s challenges, stressing that its effectiveness depends on supporting infrastructure such as reliable water supplies and on equipping farmers with the knowledge and skills to use it effectively.

“Technology works best, but it works best when every other system surrounding it supports it to make a better output and impact. Technology without the conditions that meet what Zimbabwe needs is not very good for us,” she said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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