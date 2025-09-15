Trending Now
International Kremlin says Russia ready for dialogue on Ukraine
Kremlin says Russia ready for dialogue on Ukraine
International

Kremlin says Russia ready for dialogue on Ukraine

September 15, 2025

MOSCOW, Sept. 15  — Russia remains open to dialogue on Ukraine despite a recent pause in negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Peskov said that Moscow is determined to resolve the ongoing crisis in Ukraine through political and diplomatic means.

Meanwhile, Peskov described calls for an urgent summit on Ukraine as “emotional,” and said such a meeting would require proper preparation.

“The meeting itself, if held without preparation, will be completely useless,” the spokesperson said, noting that any high-level contacts would need to be well prepared so that all necessary groundwork is completed in advance at the expert level.(Xinhua)

