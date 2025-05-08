Trending Now
Namibia to establish Radio Access Network sites in rural areas
Namibia to establish Radio Access Network sites in rural areas

May 8, 2025

WINDHOEK, May 8  — Namibia will establish Radio Access Network sites (RAN), through the Universal Service Fund, to bridge the urban-rural digital divide, a government official announced Wednesday.

Minister of Information, Communication and Technology Emma Theofelus made the remarks while delivering a budget motivation speech to the Cabinet. “This will support the deployment of mobile broadband and voice networks at 15 sites, prioritizing 22 schools and 2 clinics in line with the Universal Policy and Regulations,” she said.

“This will also include the provision of public WIFI hotspots at all RAN sites,” Theofelus added. Meanwhile, Theofelus said the ministry is committed to modernizing public service delivery and accelerating Namibia‘s digital footprint.

“Therefore, we are taking decisive steps to enable secure and trusted digital transactions,” she noted, highlighting that the implementation of secure and accredited E-Signatures will allow for the digital validation of documents across government and the private sector, significantly reducing reliance on manual processes and handwritten signatures. (Xinhua)

