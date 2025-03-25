President NNN to Evaluate Cabinet Ministers Performance

Windhoek, March 25 — President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah informed Cabinet Ministers that their performance will be assessed periodically, beginning with the initial three months, according to the key performance indicators specified in their terms of reference.

“She mentioned on Tuesday morning during the opening of the 8th Cabinet at State House in Windhoek, ‘A dashboard will be available for me to track the progress of each project currently underway.'”

Furthermore, President Nandi-Ndaitwah underscored the necessity for enhanced services within the social and economic sectors, stressing the importance of housing and assistance for small businesses to generate employment. She stated that education must be customized to empower youth, and the health sector needs to adapt to the increasing demands nationwide. She additionally stated that agriculture needs to be enhanced to boost food security, while the mining industry should be revamped for value addition and job generation.

Reporter: WaDisho

Photo: Parliament of The Republic of Namibia