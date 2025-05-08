Trending Now
Home NationalCurrent Affairs Namibia reports 22 pct surge in pedestrian-related fatalities this year
Namibia reports 22 pct surge in pedestrian-related fatalities this year
Current AffairsFeatureNational

Namibia reports 22 pct surge in pedestrian-related fatalities this year

May 8, 2025

WINDHOEK, May 8  — Pedestrian fatalities in Namibia have surged by 22 percent so far this year compared to the same period last year, Namibia‘s Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund revealed Wednesday.

The MVA Fund, a state-owned entity providing compensation and support to road accident victims, reported that pedestrian deaths rose from 54 between Jan. 1 and May 6, 2024, to 66 over the same period this year.

Pedestrian-related crashes also increased by 8 percent, from 372 to 402. Speaking at a media briefing in Windhoek, Rosalia Martins-Hausiku, chief executive of the MVA Fund, attributed the spike to various factors, including pedestrians running across roads, walking distractedly, distracted drivers, and poor pedestrian visibility. She said that males account for 70 percent of crashes and fatalities. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 362
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

School Hostels Tender Stinks Corruption,Manipulations,MInistry Defy Review Panel...

March 31, 2025

Navigating Namibia’s Power Transition: The Urgency of TIO...

December 13, 2023

Namibia to invest in sports infrastructure for youth...

April 19, 2025

Namibia urges U.S. to uphold WTO rules following...

April 9, 2025

Prominent Scholar Dr. Job Shipululo Amupanda Uncovers Corruption...

July 8, 2023

NHE and Otjozondjupa Regional Council Collaborate to Develop...

August 12, 2023

The Data Protection Bill is presented to Hardap...

August 4, 2023

Otjiwarongo Municipality Ensures Residents Won’t Be Relocated to...

August 25, 2023

Former Special Assistant to President Quits Government Job...

June 26, 2023

Onno Amutenya Assumes Role of Acting CEO/Principal Officer...

November 30, 2023