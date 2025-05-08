Namibia reports 22 pct surge in pedestrian-related fatalities this year

WINDHOEK, May 8 — Pedestrian fatalities in Namibia have surged by 22 percent so far this year compared to the same period last year, Namibia‘s Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund revealed Wednesday.

The MVA Fund, a state-owned entity providing compensation and support to road accident victims, reported that pedestrian deaths rose from 54 between Jan. 1 and May 6, 2024, to 66 over the same period this year.

Pedestrian-related crashes also increased by 8 percent, from 372 to 402. Speaking at a media briefing in Windhoek, Rosalia Martins-Hausiku, chief executive of the MVA Fund, attributed the spike to various factors, including pedestrians running across roads, walking distractedly, distracted drivers, and poor pedestrian visibility. She said that males account for 70 percent of crashes and fatalities. (Xinhua)