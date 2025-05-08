Trending Now
Feature

Namibia appoints Craig Williams as men’s national cricket head coach

May 8, 2025

WINDHOEK, May 8  — Cricket Namibia, the country’s cricket governing body, has appointed retired player Craig Williams as the new head coach of the senior men’s national team, known as the “Eagles.”

Williams represented Namibia from 2007 to 2022, having played 400 games across all formats for the national team and scored 15,000 runs.

“Appointing Williams as the new head coach marks an exciting new chapter for our men’s national team. Craig brings not only world-class cricketing expertise but a deep understanding of our players, our culture, and our ambitions,” Cricket Namibia Chief Executive Officer, Johan Muller, said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Muller, Namibia is entering a new era, one focused on qualifying for Namibia‘s fourth T20 World Cup and representing Namibia on home soil during the 2027 ICC Men’s World Cup.

“We are confident that under Williams’ leadership, the Eagles will continue to soar,” he added. Williams said it is an incredible honor to return to the national team, this time as head coach.

“Representing Namibia in any capacity is a privilege, and to now lead the Eagles is something I’m truly excited about. I’m looking forward to starting this new journey alongside such a committed team,” he said. (Xinhua)

