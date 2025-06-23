Trending Now
Namibia strives for integration of refugees on World Refugee Day

June 23, 2025

WINDHOEK, June 23 — Namibia seeks to integrate refugees into its broader social and economic systems, a government official said Friday, as the country commemorated World Refugee Day.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety, and Security marked the day under the global theme “Solidarity with Refugees” at the Osire Refugee Settlement in the Otjozondjupa Region.

Namibia currently hosts 6,582 refugees and asylum seekers, with the majority residing at the Osire Refugee Settlement, located approximately 225 km from the capital, Windhoek.

“This number may vary over time due to factors such as new arrivals, voluntary repatriation, and changes in legal status,” Etienne Maritz, executive director of the ministry, said in a public notice.

He added that most of these individuals originate from African nations, notably the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, and Rwanda, with others arriving from countries like South Sudan, Somalia, and Zimbabwe.

Namibia follows a welcoming and inclusive refugee policy, offering access to essential services such as education, healthcare, and employment,” he said, reiterating that the nation aims to integrate refugees into its broader social and economic systems.

Through the Osire Refugee Settlement, the Namibian government, in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and other partners, continues to provide vital support to displaced persons seeking refuge within the country, he highlighted.

Observed globally on June 20, World Refugee Day honors the courage and perseverance of millions of refugees worldwide. (Xinhua)

