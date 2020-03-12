13 injured in Egypt’s train crash amid thunderstorm

CAIRO, March 12 -- At least 13 passengers were wounded in a collision between two trains in Egypt, the Egyptian Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday. Media reports said the accident took place in Giza province near the capital Cairo when a train coming from Upper Egypt's Aswan province hit a motionless one from Sohag province. "Once the accident took place, the ministry sent 17 equipped ambulances to the scene," the Health Ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement, noting that the injuries were slight and intermediate fractures, abrasions, bruises and wounds and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals. No deaths have been reported. The collision happened while the country has been battered by a thunderstorm that already caused some accidents nationwide. The government shut down schools, universities and public offices on Thursday due to the bad weather. The thunderstorm and rainfalls are expected to continue until Friday, gradually decline on Saturday and end on Sunday, according to Egyptian meteorological experts. Xinhua