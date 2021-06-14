MTC Horse racing Winter cup excites Rehoboth

Rehoboth, June 14–Namibia Horse Racing Association and MTC as the Sponsor on Saturday 12 June 2021 hosted a spectacular MTC horse racing Winter cup event with Hardap region again hosting a magnificent sport event after the recent MTC NFA Cup Aweh in Mariental the capital city of hardap region.

The MTC horse racing Winter cup in Rehoboth was proudly powered by the most admired brand in Namibia MTC and saw 19 races scheduled for the day.An amount of N$250 00.00 was pumped into the horse racing event.

Amidst Covid-19, the cold and the heavy winds of Rehoboth, the competitor’s seemed to have enjoyed the races and the overwhelming attention and gadgets provided by mtc.

The event which compromised of N$250 000 thousand sponsorship from mtc aided thoughtfully to the horse riders and horse owners who had an opportunity to win some cash prizes after each race of the 19 races. The riders expressed their gratitude to mtc for providing them with that opportunity to win something as most of them had families to support.

Given the current predicament the country is facing economically with the impacts of the novel Corona virus, each race was segmented into 1st 2nd and 3rd winners, this strategy provided an opportunity for riders who where refered to as jockers to redeem themselves in an event where one loses the first race.

With Resilient effort in the first race as identified by their horses names,No name took the first price, followed by Lady Diamond and Tasuri taking 3rd place of 1000m. The final race result of 2400m Starlile from Okahandja took first place and as well took the Trophy of the MTC horse racing Winter cup competition, followed by Newton spark in second place and you touched myheart in third place.

The jockers are seemingly excited as mtc promises to continue sponsoring more of such events.

The president of Namibia horse racing association Mr.Marthinus De Waal Said “he was satisfied with the overall event, as all went well, the veteranary services were around, luckly nothing happened to the horses, im really satisfied with MTC my sponsor for the day, because of them that we had this wonderful day”.

Compiled by:

Mary Mutonga and

Fransina Akuunda

Namibia Daily News

WINDHOEK