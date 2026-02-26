Bank Windhoek Pledges N$2 Million to Strengthen Namibia’s Fight Against Foot-and-Mouth Disease

On Thursday, 26 February 2026, Bank Windhoek pledged N$2 million towards the establishment of the national Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) Fund. The contribution reinforces the institution’s commitment to protecting Namibia’s agricultural sector and the livelihoods it sustains.

The announcement was made by Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, James Chapman, at the FMD Support Fund launch event hosted in Windhoek.

The pledge will support efforts led by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform and the Namibia Agricultural Union (NAU) to prevent and manage potential outbreaks of Foot-and-Mouth Disease.

Chapman, who emphasised and praised the importance of the public and private sectors collaboration, said that agriculture remains one of the key pillars of the Namibian economy, contributing 7.8% to Namibia’s Gross Domestic Product and supporting approximately 70% of the population.

“As a proud Namibian bank, deeply rooted in agriculture, our contribution to the FMD Fund reflects our commitment to proactive measures that protect farmers, preserve food security and sustain economic stability.”

The FMD Fund will enhance disease surveillance, strengthen biosecurity measures and improve national response capacity. These efforts aim to maintain Namibia’s FMD-free status in unaffected regions while ensuring swift containment should any outbreak occur.

The measures are also aimed at protecting a livestock sector valued at approximately N$15 billion and preserving Namibia’s access to critical international export markets.

Recent outbreaks of FMD in neighbouring countries, including cases reported in South Africa and Botswana, have significantly heightened the regional risk profile and present a direct threat to Namibia’s FMD-free status.

An outbreak would have severe economic consequences, including the suspension of meat exports and long-term disruption to international markets.

Despite Namibia’s continued official recognition as FMD-free by the World Organisation for Animal Health, the Government has intensified preventive measures, including tighter border controls, enhanced inspections, and the deployment of additional veterinary personnel.

Bank Windhoek’s contribution will support these national efforts and complement ongoing collaboration between the Government, the livestock industry and financial institutions to mobilise emergency funding in response to the elevated risk.

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, Inge Zaamwani, who was present at the FDM Fund launch, thanked Bank Windhoek and other key stakeholders who contributed N$11 million in total, and urged them to keep working together as Namibians for the greater good.

Chapman concluded by encouraging all stakeholders, including farmers, traders, transporters, and the public, to fully comply with disease control measures to help prevent the introduction and spread of FMD and protect Namibia’s national interest.

