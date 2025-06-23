Trump confirms Iranian attack on U.S. military base in Qatar, no casualties reported

NEW YORK, June 23 — U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed that Iran had launched a missile attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar in response to recent American airstrikes on its nuclear facilities, describing it as a “very weak response” that caused no casualties and “hardly any damage.”

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump said 14 missiles were fired by Iran, with 13 intercepted and one allowed to proceed as it posed no threat. He credited Iran for providing “early notice,” which he said enabled the United States to avoid any loss of life.

He urged Iran and Israel to pursue “peace and harmony” in the region.

Trump also thanked the Emir of Qatar for his role in promoting regional stability, noting that no Qataris were harmed in the incident.

Majed Al-Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar’s foreign ministry, confirmed the interception of multiple Iranian missiles over its capital, Doha, on Monday, an attack Tehran claimed was aimed at U.S. forces at the Al Udeid Air Base. He said the base had been evacuated ahead of the strike, and no casualties were reported.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the operation, dubbed Annunciation of Victory, saying it had targeted U.S. military installations in both Qatar and Iraq. The IRGC described Al Udeid as “the headquarters of the U.S. Air Force and the largest strategic asset” of American forces in the region, and said it fired six missiles at the site.

Despite the attack, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said Tehran was committed to its “brotherly and friendly relations” with Qatar, noting the targeted base was far from urban centres and the operation posed no danger to the country. (Xinhua)

