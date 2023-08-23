Trending Now
Home NationalEconomics N$550,000 Allocated for Heroes Day Commemoration: Hertta-Maria Amutenja
N$550,000 Allocated for Heroes Day Commemoration: Hertta-Maria Amutenja
Economics

N$550,000 Allocated for Heroes Day Commemoration: Hertta-Maria Amutenja

August 23, 2023

By Lylie Happiness

Windhoek, Aug. 23 — In a recent interview with the Windhoek Observer, Audrin Mathe, the Executive Director of the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, revealed that the Namibian Government has allocated a budget of N$550,000 for the upcoming Heroes Day commemoration in Windhoek.

This significant budget allocation comes as all systems are set for the 33rd Heroes Day commemoration, an event aimed at honouring and celebrating the heroes and heroines who played pivotal roles in Namibia’s liberation struggle. Originally scheduled to take place in Omuthiya in the Oshikoto region, the event was shifted to Windhoek due to the state visit of Cuban President Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel y Bermúdez, who was invited by President Hage Geingob.

The change of venue, however, has sparked some disappointment among residents of Omuthiya, as preparations and financial commitments were already in motion for the originally designated location. Ottilie Shingenge, the spokesperson of the Omuthiya Town Council, expressed concerns that the venue shift might lead to misunderstandings and financial losses for the council.

Despite the change, Penda Ya Ndakola, the Governor of Oshikoto Region, conveyed appreciation to the Namibian Government for initially selecting the region as the host for the event. He mentioned that while preparations were well underway, the decision to move the event to Windhoek was influenced by logistical challenges associated with the visit of the Cuban President, the esteemed guest of honour.  -Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 35
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Mutorwa calls for transparency in construction industry

September 6, 2018

Nedbank Encourages Oranjemund’s Economic Diversification Through SME Support...

September 27, 2022

China-aided infrastructure project boosts Namibia’s gateway position

May 10, 2022

Namibia economy expected to grow 2.8 pct in...

October 26, 2022

Nearly 14 kg of drugs seized in border...

April 3, 2020

Fuel prices in Namibia increase for 2nd month

October 1, 2021

Namibia to set up sovereign wealth fund before...

October 27, 2021

FlyWestair inaugural flight to its two new routes...

August 25, 2021

Namibia Becomes Latest African Country to Regulate Crypto

July 7, 2023

BoN increases international reserves to N$48.5 billion to...

April 19, 2023