N$550,000 Allocated for Heroes Day Commemoration: Hertta-Maria Amutenja

By Lylie Happiness

Windhoek, Aug. 23 — In a recent interview with the Windhoek Observer, Audrin Mathe, the Executive Director of the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, revealed that the Namibian Government has allocated a budget of N$550,000 for the upcoming Heroes Day commemoration in Windhoek.

This significant budget allocation comes as all systems are set for the 33rd Heroes Day commemoration, an event aimed at honouring and celebrating the heroes and heroines who played pivotal roles in Namibia’s liberation struggle. Originally scheduled to take place in Omuthiya in the Oshikoto region, the event was shifted to Windhoek due to the state visit of Cuban President Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel y Bermúdez, who was invited by President Hage Geingob.

The change of venue, however, has sparked some disappointment among residents of Omuthiya, as preparations and financial commitments were already in motion for the originally designated location. Ottilie Shingenge, the spokesperson of the Omuthiya Town Council, expressed concerns that the venue shift might lead to misunderstandings and financial losses for the council.

Despite the change, Penda Ya Ndakola, the Governor of Oshikoto Region, conveyed appreciation to the Namibian Government for initially selecting the region as the host for the event. He mentioned that while preparations were well underway, the decision to move the event to Windhoek was influenced by logistical challenges associated with the visit of the Cuban President, the esteemed guest of honour. -Namibia Daily News