Namibia, South Africa gear up for upcoming esports racing World Cup qualifiers

WINDHOEK, July 6 — Namibia and South Africa will for the first time co-host national online qualifiers for Assetto Corsa, the world’s most popular sim racing title in esports, on Saturday.

Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) and Mind Sports South Africa will work together to find the two best drivers for the continental qualifying races of the Monaco SimRacing World Cup (SRWC), NESA spokesperson Salome de Bruyn told Xinhua on Wednesday.

The SRWC, organized by the Monaco Esports Federation in association with the International Esports Federation, will take place on October 23.

According to de Bruyn, the action is to kick into high gear and all participants stand a chance to represent Namibia and South Africa respectively at the continental qualifying races of the World Cup, where two racers from each continent will qualify for the grand final to be held in Monaco.

Esports is a growing discipline in Namibia with avid gamers featuring on both online and offline platforms. On June 26, the NESA organized 66 top gamers for offline national finals in six different games. (Xinhua)