Trending Now
Home National Victims of suspected human-trafficking ring repatriated back to Namibia
Victims of suspected human-trafficking ring repatriated back to Namibia
National

Victims of suspected human-trafficking ring repatriated back to Namibia

July 7, 2022

WINDHOEK, July 7 — Twenty-one out of the 31 victims of a suspected human-trafficking ring in the Middle East, were safely repatriated to Namibia as of June 30, a government official said Wednesday.
The 21 victims safely returned to Namibia from Oman through the Hosea Kutako International Airport, while the other 10 Namibians are still in Oman, Namibia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said in a cabinet address.
“The remaining 10 victims have indicated their wish to return home as soon as possible, pending their family members securing the required funds to assist with travel expenses, cancellation of the debt bondage fee, linked to the visas and other expenses,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said.
The Namibian government were aware of suspected trafficking in persons from Namibia to Oman and the Middle East since February 2022, Nandi-Ndaitwah said.
“As of March 2022, it was reported that approximately 31 Namibian women between the ages of 27 to 40 years, fell prey to traffickers through agents both in Namibia and Oman, with promises of greener pastures,” she explained.
Nandi-Ndaitwah said upon arrival in Oman, the employers would confiscate the victim’s passports and cellphones and compel them to sign employment contracts with strict and mandatory provisions.
Nandi-Ndaitwah said to date a criminal case was registered and the case relates to the contravention of various sections of the Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act, Act 1 of 2018.
“The case is still under investigation and if evidence so dictates, then an arrest will be effected. This is an important issue and the police are carefully gathering and considering the evidence before the matter is placed on the court roll,” she added.
Nandi-Ndaitwah meanwhile appealed to the public to remain vigilant in cases of this nature, as trafficking of persons is on the increase not only in Namibia but worldwide.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 27
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

No sanctions will unnerve or fracture national dignity:...

February 12, 2019

NBL hands over 410 cases of Windhoek Lager...

February 28, 2020

Geingob to address UN assembly

September 6, 2017

Omaruru Municipal launches five-year strategic plan

May 18, 2018

Panama coach Hernan Gomez hails first World Cup...

June 24, 2018

Horses in Norway slaughtered because of drought crisis

August 13, 2018

Namibia’s central bank keeps repo rate at 6.75...

February 13, 2019

Klazen hands over 20 SDFN houses at Mariental

May 15, 2018

Pence’s trip fails to revive peace prospects in...

January 24, 2018

Petrus Junius elected as UPM President

April 15, 2018