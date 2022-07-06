Trending Now
National

Former Namibia coach appointed to COSAFA technical group

July 6, 2022

WINDHOEK, July 6 — The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) has appointed former Namibia head coach Ricardo Mannetti to its technical study group (TSG) from July 5 to 17.
The TSG is responsible for assessing the quality of competition at the COSAFA Cup and identifying dynamic trends in playing and coaching styles during the competition.
Mannetti, who also played for the Namibian national team, told Xinhua on Wednesday that he felt honoured to be waving the country’s flag, albeit through a different platform.
“I really feel honoured to wave the flag here at COSAFA and to bring my experience as a former coach to the (TSG) team, and it’s something different to view the game from the other side,” he said.
“It’s something that will bring a lot of knowledge to the committee, and for someone like me it’s just wonderful to share information and experiences,” he added.
The TSG is tasked with compiling statistics around the competition, selecting players of the match, the team of the tournament, the player of the tournament, and the best goalkeeper.
Its duties also include compiling an extensive report that will share recommendations on how the regional body can improve competition and adoption of global football trends.
Namibia will begin their COSAFA Cup campaign at the quarterfinal stage where they will meet Madagascar on July 12.
The COSAFA Cup 2022 kicked off in Durban, South Africa on Tuesday, and will conclude on July 17.  (Xinhua)

