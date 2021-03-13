Namibia seizes 20 mln USD in contraband.

WINDHOEK, March 13 -- Namibia n has seized close to 300 million Namibia n dollars(20 million U.S. dollars) worth of bootlegged alcohol, pharmaceuticals, cocaine and cannabis in the past three years, Ministry of Finance Chief Public Relations Officer Tonateni Shidhudhu said on Thursday. Shidhudhu told local media that they are now working closely with other southern African states under the auspices of transparency in the movement of goods between borders. According to Shidhudhu, the seized contraband goods have also negatively affected the country's potential revenue collection as the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced incomes received through cross-border trading because of reduced travelling opportunities. " Namibia and other countries have established good relationships by having customs to customs cooperation. Customs administrations are able to share information and intelligence to curb customs law circumvention, among others potential smuggling," he said. The actual value of cocaine seized is 206 million Namibia n dollars, just above 7 million Namibia n dollars for pharmaceutical products, while cannabis caters for just above 24 million Namibia n dollars. " Namibia has coordinated border management programs with neighbouring countries and usually conduct joint border patrols together with SADC and SACU," he said. Xinhua